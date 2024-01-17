Private Party Reveal Tony Khan Offered To Pay Their College Tuition If They Maintained A 3.0 GPA

AEW stars Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) recently appeared on Kassidy’s YouTube channel to talk about a number of topics including how All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan offered to pay for their college tuition as long as they maintained a 3.0 GPA.

Below is the conversation between Kassidy and Quen:

Quen: Do you remember when Tony (Khan) asked us if we wanted to go to school? He would cover it. But we had to keep a grade like higher than B, and we just looked at him like…

Kassidy: So quick fact. This is how great of a man Tony Khan is and I don’t think I’ve ever told this story but, he offered to pay for Quen and I’s college if we kept I think a 3.0.

Quen: That’s a B, right? Is it a B?

Kassidy: I think so. But knowing me, I was young and dumb. I’m like, ‘Eh, I don’t wanna do college.’

Quen: I wasn’t. I was just like, ‘Pshhh.’

Kassidy: I already tried college. I tried college and if I didn’t try it, I would have probably tried it at that time but I already tried college and I figured out it wasn’t for me. I’m being honest with you. College is not for everybody… I know it’s a beautiful opportunity that a lot of people wouldn’t have passed on. However, I just thought it was really kind and it was a really dope thing to do by Tony Khan. But, we didn’t take the opportunity.

(H/T to PostWrestling for transcribing the above quotes)