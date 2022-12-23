Pro Wrestling NOAH Adds Several Matches To “The New Year 2023” Event

Pro Wrestling NOAH has added several more matches to their upcoming The New Year 2023 event scheduled at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on January 1st 2023.

The show will feature one of the final matches of The Great Muta as he will face current WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura.

Numerous titles will be defended as well at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event.

The GHC heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya will defend his title against Kenoh in a highly anticipated main event.

NJPW star KENTA will team up with Naomichi Marufuji to challenge the GHC Tag Team Champions Satoshi Kojima and Takashi Sugiura for the titles.

The newly crowned GHC Jr Heavyweight Champion AMAKUSA will defend the title against Junta Miyawaki.

Here is the updated lineup for the Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event:

MAIN EVENT GHC Heavyweight Championship : Kaito Kiyomiya (c) vs. Kenoh

The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

GHC Tag Team Championship : Takashi Sugiura & Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. KENTA & Naomichi Marufuji

GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship : AMAKUSA (c) vs. Junta Miyawaki

GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships : YO-HEY & Kzy (c) vs. Yoshinari Ogawa & Eita

Masakatsu Funaki, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Manabu Soya & Hajime Ohara vs. Kazuyuki Fujita, Kendo Kashin, NOSAWA Rongai & TBD

Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura vs. Muhammed Yone, Akitoshi Saito & Shuhei Taniguchi

Yasutaka Yano vs. Taishi Ozawa

Timothy Thatcher vs. Jack Morris

Ninja Mack, Dante Leon & Alejandro vs. Shuji Kondo, Tadasuke & Hi69

Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Masaaki Mochizuki, Susumu Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr.

The event will stream live on ABEMA on January 1 2023.