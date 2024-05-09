Bench Warrant For Teddy Hart Rescinded In Drug Possession Case

As PWMania.com previously reported, a bench warrant has been issued to Teddy Hart this past month for his arrest with a $4,000 bond after he missed a second hearing in a row for his drug possession case.

According to PWInsider.com, the bench warrant issued to Hart in Florida has been recalled. There’s no word yet on why the warrant was rescinded, and as of right now, there are no additional court dates set for the ongoing case, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

Hart was arrested back on July 15th, 2023, in Florida and charged with possession of MDMA (ecstasy) as well as the possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Both of these charges are third-degree felonies.