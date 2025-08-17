Karrion Kross Reveals New Entrance Theme Following WWE Exit

Former WWE star Karrion Kross has released a brand-new entrance theme and music video titled “Don’t Kross A Killer.” The track, performed by NOWHERE2RUN, was uploaded to Kross’ official YouTube channel and is already sparking major conversation across the wrestling world.

The song appears to take direct aim at Kross’ WWE run, with lyrics referencing his creative direction and eventual departure from the company. Lines such as “From Hunter To A Pawn” and “Tried To Turn You To A Reject / Said The Shine Had Been Lost” hint at his fall from a dominant NXT force to a diminished main roster role.

The chorus, “Don’t Cross A Killer,” and the line “A Man Stripped Down To His Essence / Isn’t One You Wanna Cross” suggest a return to the darker, menacing persona that originally made Kross a standout.

Other verses highlight resilience and forward momentum in his post-WWE career. Phrases like “There’s Nothing But Pavement In Front Of Me” and “Until Your Face Down In Front Of Me / I’ll Never Be What I’m Gonna Be” point to his determination to carve his own path. The track closes with a bold statement of rebirth: “My Wings Have Finally Grown / Now I Know That I Can’t Fall.”

The release comes just days after Kross’ WWE contract officially expired on August 10th, making him one of wrestling’s hottest free agents. While speculation continues to swirl that his departure may be part of a storyline, Kross has doubled down publicly, stating that the situation is very real.

“Don’t Kross A Killer” is available now via the NOWHERE2RUN Bandcamp page. The video was filmed at Bank on 8th in Homestead, PA.

Watch Karrion Kross’ New Entrance Theme