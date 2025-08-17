Pro Wrestling NOAH Reveals The Complete Blocks For Its N-1 Victory Tournament

At the recent Pro Wrestling NOAH pay-per-view event, KENTA successfully defended his GHC Heavyweight Championship against Naomichi Marufuji.

During this event, the company also revealed the participants and the complete blocks for the highly anticipated N-1 Victory tournament.

The tournament is set to begin on Monday, September 8, and will continue through Tuesday, September 23. The winner will earn a title shot at the GHC Heavyweight Championship.

You can check out the complete blocks below:

Block A:

KENTA
Kaito Kiyomiya
Manabu Soya
Ulka Sasaki
Kazuyuki Fujita
Tetsuya Endo
Masa Kitamiya
Daga

Block B:

Galeno
Naomichi Marufuji
Kenoh
Daiki Inaba
Jack Morris
Harutoki
Ricky Knight Jr.
OZAWA

