Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 11 Results – August 17, 2025

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Saya Iida (8) defeated Yuria Hime (0) via Lariat (7:42)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Tomoka Inaba (8) defeated Rian (0) via One Hit Kill Tomoka Kick (7:43)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (4) defeated Lady C (4) via Aussie Suplex (6:39)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Aya Sakura (4) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (6) via Sakuracchi (3:59)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (11) defeated Momo Kohgo (2) via Back Drop (6:28)

Champion vs. Champion Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (6) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (7) via Mad Splash (7:53)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Suzu Suzuki (10) defeated Rana Yagami (6) via German Suplex (7:28)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Hanan (9) defeated Yuna Mizumori (4) via Seventeen (6:44)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Sayaka Kurara (4) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (9) via Jackknife Pin (9:06)

Non Title Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Natsupoi (10) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (8) via Fairy Magic (10:39)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Ami Sourei (10) defeated Bozilla (10) via Like A Thunderbolt (12:24)

Non Title Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Bea Priestley (10) defeated World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (12) via Queen’s Landing (13:06)

Final Standings After Night 11

Red Stars

Block A

1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (12 Points) (6-1)

2nd Place- Bea Priestley (10 Points) (5-2)

3rd Place- Hanan (9 Points) (4-2-1)

4th Place- High Speed Champion Mei Seira (7 Points) (3-3-1)

5th Place- Azusa Inaba (6 Points) (3-4)

Last Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama, Yuna Mizumori & Lady C (4 Points) (2-5)

Block B

1st Place- Natsupoi (10 Points) (5-2)

2nd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM & Rina (9 Points) (4-2-1) (AZM takes 2nd place in playoffs due to tiebreaker)

3rd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (8 Points) (3-2-2) & Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora & Tomoka Inaba (8 Points) (4-3)

4th Place- Sayaka Kurara (4 Points) (2-5)

Last Place- Rian (0 Points) (0-7)

Blue Stars

Block A

1st Place- Saori Anou (11 Points) (5-1-1)

2nd Place- Ami Sourei (10 Points) (5-2) & Bozilla (10 Points) (4-1-2) (Sourei takes 2nd place in playoffs due to tiebreaker)

3rd Place- Saya Iida (8 Points) (4-3)

4th Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (7 Points) (3-3-1)

5th Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (6 Points) (3-4)

6th Place- Aya Sakura (4 Points) (2-5)

Last Place- Yuria Hime (0 Points) (0-7)

Block B

1st Place- IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (11 Points) (5-1-1)

2nd Place- Suzu Suzuki (10 Points) (4-1-2)

3rd Place- Momo Watanabe (8 Points) (4-3)

4th Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (7 Points) (3-3-1)

5th Place- Future Of Stardom Champion Hina, Rana Yagami & Konami (6 Points) (3-4)

Last Place- Momo Kohgo (2 Points) (1-6)

1st Round (August 20th)

Red Stars Block A Winner 3 Hanan vs. Red Stars Block B Winner 2 Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM

Red Stars Block A Winner 2 Bea Priestley vs. Red Stars Block B Winner 3 Rina

Blue Stars Block A Winner 3 Bozilla vs. Blue Stars Block B Winner 2 Suzu Suzuki

Blue Stars Block A Winner 2 Ami Sourei vs. Blue Stars Block B Winner 3 Momo Watanabe

Quarter Finals (August 20th)

Red Stars Block A Winner 1 World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani vs. Red Stars Block A Winner 3 Hanan or Red Stars Block B Winner 2 Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM

Red Stars Block B Winner 1 Natsupoi vs. Red Stars Block A Winner 2 Bea Priestley or Red Stars Block B Winner 3 Rina

Blue Stars Block A Winner 1 Saori Anou vs. Blue Stars Block A Winner 3 Bozilla or Blue Stars Block B Winner 2 Suzu Suzuki

Blue Stars Block B Winner 1 IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee vs. Blue Stars Block A Winner 2 Ami Sourei or Blue Stars Block B Winner 3 Momo Watanabe