NJPW World Tag League Night 10 Results – December 3, 2025

Location: Shizuoka Japan

Venue: Twin Messe Shizuoka

6 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) defeated Team 100 (Satoshi Kojima & Taichi) & Masatora Yasuda via Boston Crab on Yasuda (6:45)

6 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Sho, NEVER Openweight Champion Evil & Don Fale) defeated El Desperado, Shuji Ishikawa & Shoma Kato via Magic Killer on Kato (5:47)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Katsuya Murashima, Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano defeated War Dragons (Drilla Moloney & Shingo Takagi) & Daiki Nagai via Verdict on Nagai (6:17)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Bullet Club War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & Gedo) defeated Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi) & Tatsuya Matsumoto via Drill A Hole Piledriver on Matsumoto (7:51)

Block B Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

Television Champion El Phantasmo & Hiroshi Tanahashi (4) defeated Monster Sauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) (4) via Thunder Kiss 86 on Zayne (12:01)

Block B Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

United Empire (Callum Newman & Great O Khan) (6) defeated House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Sanada) (6) via Eliminator on Sanada (11:10)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers (Yuto Ice & Oskar) (6) defeated TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr & Ryohei Oiwa) (6) via KOB on Oiwa (13:43)

Block B Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

Yuya Uemura & Shota Umino (6) defeated Hiromu Takahashi & David Finlay (4) via Second Chapter on Takahashi (18:56)

Standings After Night 10

1st Place- IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers, Yuya Uemura & Shota Umino, House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Sanada) & United Empire (6 Points) (3-2)

Last Place- Television Champion El Phantasmo & Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiromu Takahashi & David Finlay, Monster Sauce & TMDK (4 Points) (2-3)