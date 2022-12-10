Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Lineup For Kongo Event DIAMOND 5

The Shinkiba 1st RING venue in Tokyo, Japan will be very busy on December 18th with Pro Wrestling NOAH action as the promotion will be holding two events at the location.
In addition to the New Hope event, Pro Wrestling NOAH will run it’s Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 at the Shinkiba 1st RING venue.
＼🎟12.18新木場 金剛興行【チケット絶賛販売中】🔥🔥／
「金剛興行 DIAMOND 5」
📅12月18日(日)17:30開始/16:45開場
🏢新木場1stRING
▼メインはケンオーハラ対決！大会詳細はこちら！https://t.co/wPdMtWKLgu#noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/j4TY7PJTCF
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) December 8, 2022
New Hope will be an early afternoon show while Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 will be an evening event.
Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 will feature members of the Kongo faction in every single match including Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima and Masakatsu Funaki.
A featured matchup will see Katsuhiko Nakajima taking on NJPW star and one half of the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Satoshi Kojima.
Here is the lineup for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Kongo Event DIAMOND 5:
- Main Event: Kenoh vs Hajime Ohara
- Tadasuke vs AMAKUSA
- Katsuhiko Nakajima vs Satoshi Kojima
- Masakatsu Funaki vs Yoshiki Inamura
- Manabu Soya & Shuji Kondo vs Daiki Inaba & Seiki Yoshioka
- Hi69 vs Alejandro
This event has sold out and will stream live on Wrestle-Universe.com on December 18th 2022.