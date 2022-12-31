Pro Wrestling NOAH “The New Year 2023” Full Card and Predictions

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s huge event “The New Year 2023” is scheduled for January 1st at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.
The New Year 2023 will be headlined by a double main event. The first main event will see the current GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya defend the title against Kenoh. The second main event features The Great Muta, who is in the midst of his retirement tour, taking on current WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura.
There will be a total of four championship matches on the card.
PWMania.com’s Lewis Carlan and Ethan Black have gotten together and made their predictions for the event.
Here is the full card for The New Year 2023 plus the predictions of Lewis Carlan and Ethan Black for each match.
- MAIN EVENT GHC Heavyweight Championship: Kaito Kiyomiya (c) vs. Kenoh
- Prediction: Lewis Carlan: Kaito Kiyamiya | Ethan Black: Kenoh
- Main Event: The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Prediction: Lewis Carlan: The Great Muta | Ethan Black: Shinsuke Nakamura
- GHC Tag Team Championship: Takashi Sugiura & Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. KENTA & Naomichi Marufuji
- Prediction: Lewis Carlan & Ethan Black: KENTA and Naomichi Marufuji
- GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship: AMAKUSA (c) vs. Junta Miyawaki
- Prediction: Lewis Carlan: Junta Miyawaki | Ethan Black: AMAKUSA
- GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: YO-HEY & Kzy (c) vs. Yoshinari Ogawa & Eita
- Prediction: Lewis Carlan: Yoshinari Ogawa and Eita | Ethan Black: YO-HEY & Kzy
- Masakatsu Funaki, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Manabu Soya & Hajime Ohara vs. Kazuyuki Fujita, Kendo Kashin, NOSAWA Rongai & TBD
- Prediction: Lewis Carlan & Ethan Black: Masakatsu Funaki, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Manabu Soya & Hajime Ohara
- Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura vs. Muhammed Yone, Akitoshi Saito & Shuhei Taniguchi
- Prediction: Lewis Carlan & Ethan Black: Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura
- Yasutaka Yano vs. Taishi Ozawa
- Prediction: Lewis Carlan & Ethan Black: Yasutaka Yano
- Timothy Thatcher vs. Jack Morris
- Prediction: Lewis Carlan & Ethan Black: Jack Morris
- Ninja Mack, Dante Leon & Alejandro vs. Shuji Kondo, Tadasuke & Hi69
- Prediction: Lewis Carlan: Shuji Kondo, Tadasuke & Hi69 | Ethan Black: Ninja Mack, Dante Leon & Alejandro
- Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Masaaki Mochizuki, Susumu Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr.
- Prediction: Lewis Carlan & Ethan Black: Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka
Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023 will air live on Wrestle-Universe.
PWMania.com will have full coverage of the event on January 1st.