Pro Wrestling NOAH “The New Year 2023” Full Card and Predictions

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s huge event “The New Year 2023” is scheduled for January 1st at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

The New Year 2023 will be headlined by a double main event. The first main event will see the current GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya defend the title against Kenoh. The second main event features The Great Muta, who is in the midst of his retirement tour, taking on current WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura.

There will be a total of four championship matches on the card.

PWMania.com’s Lewis Carlan and Ethan Black have gotten together and made their predictions for the event.

Here is the full card for The New Year 2023 plus the predictions of Lewis Carlan and Ethan Black for each match.

MAIN EVENT GHC Heavyweight Championship: Kaito Kiyomiya (c) vs. Kenoh

Prediction: Lewis Carlan: Kaito Kiyamiya | Ethan Black: Kenoh

Main Event: The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Prediction: Lewis Carlan: The Great Muta | Ethan Black: Shinsuke Nakamura

GHC Tag Team Championship: Takashi Sugiura & Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. KENTA & Naomichi Marufuji

Prediction: Lewis Carlan & Ethan Black: KENTA and Naomichi Marufuji

GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship: AMAKUSA (c) vs. Junta Miyawaki

Prediction: Lewis Carlan: Junta Miyawaki | Ethan Black: AMAKUSA

GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: YO-HEY & Kzy (c) vs. Yoshinari Ogawa & Eita

Prediction: Lewis Carlan: Yoshinari Ogawa and Eita | Ethan Black: YO-HEY & Kzy

Masakatsu Funaki, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Manabu Soya & Hajime Ohara vs. Kazuyuki Fujita, Kendo Kashin, NOSAWA Rongai & TBD

Prediction: Lewis Carlan & Ethan Black: Masakatsu Funaki, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Manabu Soya & Hajime Ohara

Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura vs. Muhammed Yone, Akitoshi Saito & Shuhei Taniguchi

Prediction: Lewis Carlan & Ethan Black: Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura

Yasutaka Yano vs. Taishi Ozawa

Prediction: Lewis Carlan & Ethan Black: Yasutaka Yano

Timothy Thatcher vs. Jack Morris

Prediction: Lewis Carlan & Ethan Black: Jack Morris

Ninja Mack, Dante Leon & Alejandro vs. Shuji Kondo, Tadasuke & Hi69

Prediction: Lewis Carlan: Shuji Kondo, Tadasuke & Hi69 | Ethan Black: Ninja Mack, Dante Leon & Alejandro

Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Masaaki Mochizuki, Susumu Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr.

Prediction: Lewis Carlan & Ethan Black: Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka

Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023 will air live on Wrestle-Universe.

PWMania.com will have full coverage of the event on January 1st.