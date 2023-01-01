Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023 Results; Shinsuke Nakamura, Great Muta, Kaito Kiyomiya

The Nippon Budokan in Tokyo hosted Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1st with nearly 10,000 fans in attendance. There were 11 matches in total which included 4 title defenses. The show included a double main event.
In the first main event Kaito Kiyomiya successfully defended the GHC Heavyweight Championship against his rival Kenoh.
The second main event, which closed out the show, saw WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura defeating The Great Muta. Muta is currently on his retirement tour.
Former AJPW star Jake Lee appeared at the event and aligned himself with Jack Morris.
Here are the full results and highlights from Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event:
- 2ND MAIN EVENT: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Great Muta
- 1ST MAIN EVENT GHC Heavyweight Championship: Kaito Kiyomiya (c) defeated Kenoh to retain his title
- GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Yoshinari Ogawa & Eita defeated YO-HEY & Kzy (c) to become the new champions
- GHC Tag Team Championship: Takashi Sugiura & Satoshi Kojima (c) defeated KENTA & Naomichi Marufuji to retain their titles
- GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship: AMAKUSA (c) defeated Junta Miyawaki to retain his title.
- Jack Morris defeated Timothy Thatcher (Jake Lee appeared after the match and aligned himself with Jack Morris)
- Kazuyuki Fujita, Kendo Kashin, NOSAWA Rongai & Hiroshi Hase defeated Masakatsu Funaki, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Manabu Soya & Hajime Ohara
- Ninja Mack, Dante Leon & Alejandro defeated Shuji Kondo, Tadasuke & Hi69
- Masaaki Mochizuki, Susumu Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr. defeated Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka
- Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura defeated Muhammed Yone, Akitoshi Saito & Shuhei Taniguchi
- Yasutaka Yano defeated Taishi Ozawa
