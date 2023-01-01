Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023 Results; Shinsuke Nakamura, Great Muta, Kaito Kiyomiya

The Nippon Budokan in Tokyo hosted Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1st with nearly 10,000 fans in attendance. There were 11 matches in total which included 4 title defenses. The show included a double main event.

In the first main event Kaito Kiyomiya successfully defended the GHC Heavyweight Championship against his rival Kenoh.

The second main event, which closed out the show, saw WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura defeating The Great Muta. Muta is currently on his retirement tour.

Former AJPW star Jake Lee appeared at the event and aligned himself with Jack Morris.

Here are the full results and highlights from Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event: