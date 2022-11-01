Producers from This Week’s WWE Crown Jewel Go-Home Edition of RAW Revealed

WWE Producers for Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special have been revealed by Fightful Select. You can read our full, in-depth RAW recap by clicking here.

The producers for this week’s matches and segments from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX are listed below:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross was produced by Petey Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* The segment with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley was produced by Jason Jordan and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory was produced by Adam Pearce

* The segment with The Miz, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman was produced by Michael Hayes

* Karl Anderson vs. Damian Priest was produced by Jamie Noble

* The segment with R-Truth, Baron Corbin and WWE Hall of Famer JBL was produced by Jason Jordan

* The Trick or Street Fight with Matt Riddle vs. Otis was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz was produced by Michael Hayes

* Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeating Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles was produced by Petey Williams

* The WWE Main Event match between Kiana James and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke was produced by Molly Holly. Full Main Event spoilers can be found by clicking here