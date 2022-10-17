Producers Revealed for This Week’s WWE SmackDown and Backstage Notes

The producers for this week’s WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn

* Jason Jordan produced Braun Strowman’s squash match appearance

* Adam Pearce produced for LA Knight vs. Mansoor

* Tyson Kidd, aka TJ Wilson, produced Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Roxanne Perez vs. Damage CTRL

* Kenny Dykstra, aka Kenn Doane, produced Hit Row vs. legado Del Fantasma

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contender Fatal 4-Way match, featuring Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Solo Sikoa

* Jason Jordan produced the WWE return promo segment for Bray Wyatt

* Jason Jordan produced the dark match at the event featuring Matt Riddle vs. Austin Theory

* Adam Pearce produced the dark match featuring Giovanni Vinci vs. Drew Gulak

Fightful also pointed out that on WWE’s internal documents, they misspelling Ludwig Kaiser’s name. In addition, WWE did not attempt to hide the SmackDown appearances of Omos & MVP, Rey Mysterio, and Roxanne Perez.

