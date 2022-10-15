WWE SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.

We see an auto accident outside the arena involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Drew McIntyre comes out to attack Kross despite Kross being in the accident. Drew sends Kross into the truck and then he tries to slam the door into Kross’ head but Drew is pulled away. Drew says this is just the beginning.

Wade and Cole talk about what they just saw and Wade says he never saw Drew like that before.

We take a look back at the Strap Match from Extreme Rules.

Kross is still listed for the Number One Contender Match later tonight.

Xavier and Kofi have mics and Kofi says for 483 days, they were the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions.

Woods says that record is their legacy and it will stay strong forever.

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are in the back and Jey Uso shows up just in time for Sami to run him down. Sami asks Jey where Jimmy is and Jey says he is doing family business.

Sami tells Solo to stay in the back to get ready for his match later. He tells Jey to come to the ring with him and he doesn’t want what happened last night.

Jey says he didn’t do anything because Sami said he had it.

Sami gets a call from Roman and Sami tells Roman that Jey could have done something but he chose not to do anything. Sai tells Roman he is looking at him and Roman wants to talk to Jey.

Jey tells Roman that Sami said he had it even if Roman told him to make sure that Sami wins.

Jey gives the phone back to Sami and Sami says he will talk to Roman.

Match Number One: Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) versus Sami Zayn (with Jey Uso)

They lock up and Sami with a wrist lock. Kofi with a drop kick and Sami goes to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sami is on the turnbuckles and connects with an elbow for a near fall. Sami chokes Kofi in the ropes as we are told about the continuing investigation on the accident and that Kross is still being checked out.

Sami with a suplex. Sami sends Kofi into the corner and kicks him. Sami with a running hip into the corner. Sami with forearms to Kofi followed by an elbow drop to the back for a near fall. Sami with a rear chin lock. Kofi with elbows and Sami misses a clothesline but hits a second one and gets a near fall. Sami with a slam and he goes to the turnbuckles. Kofi with a drop kick as Sami comes off the turnbuckles. Both men are down. Kofi with clotheslines and a drop kick but he misses the flying clothesline. Sami with a kick and Sami avoids Kofi coming off the turnbuckles and Sami gets a near fall with a rollup. Kofi with a knee to the head for a near fall.

Kofi goes up top and Sami stops Kofi but Kofi kicks Sami away. Sami goes up top and Kofi with a head butt to send Sami to the mat. Kofi is pushed off the turnbuckles to the floor.

We go to commercial.

Kofi with an SOS for a near fall. Sami catches Kofi going into the corner but Kofi blocks the exploder attempt with elbows. Sami is down and Kofi goes to the turnbuckles. Sami rolls to the floor and Kofi goes back to the mat. Kofi with a flip dive onto Sami. They return to the ring and Woods and Jey have some words and the referee warns both of them. Jey with a super kick to Woods and Sami hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami sets for a Helluva Kick but Kofi with a pendulum kick. Kofi with a chop from the turnbuckles.

Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise and Jey gets on the apron and Kofi knocks Jey off the apron. Sami with a rollup for a near fall. Kofi blocks a face buster and hits a victory roll but Jey kicks Kofi over and Sami gets the three count.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Triple H is in the back talking to police and he thanks them for what they have done.

Rey Mysterio shows up and he says he knows it is a bad time.

He says with everything going on over on Raw, he has gotten to a breaking point with Dominik. He says he will not fight his son. For Dominik to yell at him to fight him. He says he still sees the little boy who would bounce around on his lap. He says he cannot do this any more. He says he loves WWE and he knows this is his home. Rey tells Hunter . . . that he quits.

Hunter says he cannot imagine what Rey is going through but there has got to be another way. He says he wants to talk to Rey about another solution. He wants five minutes to talk it over.

We go to commercial.

Shotzi welcomes Roxanne to the show and Raquel shows up. Raquel says she knows Cora has changed.

Roxanne says she is choosing Raquel to be her opponent.

Bayley shows up with Dakota and Iyo. Bayley says she is the only choice.

Roxanne says she would have picked Bayley but she has had a losing streak.

Bayley says that Roxanne is not on her level but she hopes Roxanne brought her gear because they are going to embarrass them.

Match Number Two: Braun Strowman versus James Maverick and Brian Thomas

Braun runs Thomas into the corner and hits Maverick with an elbow. Braun witih a boot to Thomas and then he connects with a forearm to Maverick and a splash into the corner and a biel.

We see Omos and MVP walking down the aisle in the crowd.

Thomas hits Braun from behind and Braun with a forearm across the chest. Braun with a running power slam to Maverick and then he picks up Thomas and he squeezes his hands and power bombs Thomas onto Maverick. Braun gets the three count.

Winner: Braun Strowman

After the match, Braun gets on the turnbuckles and he wants Omos to come into the ring.

Porter stops Omos and he tells Braun he is an impressive specimen. Monster of All Monsters? Have you seen Omos? Standing next to Omos, you look normal. You better because because monsters ain’t into shadows.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sami says that Solo does the job done for The Bloodline like Sami did. Jey tells Sami to thank him. Sami says he won that on his own. Jey wants to know if Solo saw what Jey did. Solo says he did not see it because he was watching and learning from Sami.

Sami tells Solo he is on his own tonight and he will become the next Intercontinental Champion.

Solo says he is about to get some gold tonight.

Match Number Three: Mansoor (with Maxxine and Mace) versus LA Knight

Knight attacks Mansoor before the bell rings and then he clotheslines Mansoor over the top rope to the floor. Maxxine gets in front of Knight and Mace asks Knight if he would hit a woman. Mansoor attacks Knight and sends him into the steps. They go back into the ring and Mansoor with a reverse DDT for a near fall. Knight with an Irish whip but Mansoor with a DDT for a near fall. Mansoor with a rear chin lock and forearm to the lower back. Mansoor goes for a suplex but Knight lands on his feet and he sends Mansoor into the turnbuckles.

Knight with a neck breaker and he goes to the apron and connects with a knee to the head and a slingshot shoulder tackle. Knight blocks a kick and he flips Mansoor to the mat and follows with a clothesline. Mace gets on the apron and Knight drop kicks him in the knee. Knight with the BFT for the three count.

Winner: LA Knight

After the match, Knight wants to talk to you. He says he didn’t just do that for them. He says he does not need a bunch of incels to yell his name. He says he is putting everyone on notice that from here on, you can get your ticket punched. It’s LA Knight’s game . . . yeah.

We go to commercial.

We take a look back at Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules.

Match Number Four: Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai versus Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi

Roxanne and Dakota start things off and Perez avoids Dakota. Perez with a take down and arm drags. Roxanne with a head scissors into a rollup for a near fall. Iyo tags in and they lock up. Roxanne with a head scissors. Iyo sends Perez into the ropes and Perez with a take down and Iyo blocks an arm drag. Perez with a head scissors but Iyo lands on her feet. Iyo with a drop kick and she punches Perez. Perez with an elbow to Bayley and hits a suicide dive. Perez sends Bayley back into the ring and hits a side Russian leg sweep for a near fall. Iyo pulls Perez to the mat by the hair while Bayley was with the referee.

Kai tags in and applies a waist lock. Perez escapes and Shotzi tags in and hits a drop kick. Dakota sends Shotzi to the apron and Shotzi with a round kick. Shotzi pulls Iyo off the apron but Dakota with a kick to Shotzi. Iyo Irish whips Shotzi back into the ring. Dakota tags in as Iyo sends Shotzi into the turnbuckles. Shotzi with a forearm to Dakota, Bayley, and Iyo. Dakota with a kick and she sends Shotzi to the apron. Shotzi with a DDT onto the apron.

Rodriguez tags in and connects with shoulders to Bayley followed by a fallaway slam. Raquel with a splash to Dakota and Bayley. Raquel knocks Iyo off the apron. Roxanne tags in and Bayley hits Raquel from behind when she tried to press slam Perez on to Iyo and Dakota. Iyo with a palm thrust to Raquel and Iyo with an Asai moonsault onto Raquel trying to power bomb Dakota on the floor. Shotzi with a cross body onto Iyo and Dakota. Perez with a rollup for a near fall and a back heel kick. Bayley with a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Perez and Bayley on the turnbuckles and Perez with a Frankensteiner for a near fall. Bayley sends Perez into the ropes. Perez with a rollup to counter Rose Plant but Bayley with a rollup for the three count.

Winners: Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

We are back with a video for the Viking Raiders. The Gods finally speak. It begins. Valhalla awaits.

Match Number Five: Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla (with B Fab) versus Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde (with Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega)

They fight in the aisle as Legado makes their way to the ring. Dolla sends Cruz into the ringside barrier. Adonis with kicks to Wilde. Adonis kicks Cruz while Dolla holds Cruz. Dolla sends Cruz into the ring. Dolla sends Adonis onto Cruz.

The referee checks on Cruz and starts the match.

Dolla with a boot to Cruz. Dolla squeezes his hands like he is Braun and then he does a dance move before hitting an elbow drop. Escobar pulls Adonis off the apron and Adonis hits the ring steps. B Fab goes after Escobar but Vega with a clothesline to B Fab.

Wilde tags in and they hit a double super kick and then Cruz tags in and they hit the side Russian leg sweep and kick combination for the three count.

Winners: Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Sonya Deville.

Sonya says Liv has been gifted opportunity after opportunity and she failed. She had her one moment at Extreme Rules to solidify why she should be the champion, but she got destroyed. Liv doesn’t have ‘it’. Liv is nothing but a whiny . . .

Kayle gets out of the way as Liv attacks Sonya. Liv drops Sonya on a storage case. Liv pushes over a cart and knocks a cooler to the floor. Liv sends Sonya’s head into a table. Liv kicks Sonya and puts her on the table. Liv climbs up the set and then hits a back senton through the table.

Match Number Six: Ricochet versus Solo Sikoa versus Sheamus versus Rey Mysterio in a Number One Contender Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Ricochet sends Solo to the apron and then kicks him to the floor. Ricochet with a pescado. Rey punches Sheamus and Sheamus goes over the top rope to the floor. Rey with a twisting pescado onto everyone.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sheamus blocks a drop kick from Ricochet. Ricochet kicks Sheamus when Sheamus goes for a cloverleaf. Sheamus with a clothesline to Ricochet and a tilt-a-whirl back breaker to Rey. Sheamus with a forearm and a tilt-a-whirl power slam to Ricochet.

Cole mentions that Rey is officially on Smackdown.

Sheamus looks around and sets for the Brogue Kick but Solo with a clothesline to Ricochet. Sheamus did not like being usurped. Solo and Sheamus go face to face. Solo and Sheamus exchange forearms. Sheamus sends Solo to the floor and Sheamus follows but Solo with a Samoan drop to Sheamus on the floor. Ricochet with a plancha into Solo that sends him into the ringside barrier. Rey with a sliding splash to Sheamus on the floor.

Ricochet and Rey face off in the ring and Rey with a single leg take down. Rey with a head scissors but Ricochet lands on his feet. Rey avoids a knee. Rey rolls through on a sunset flip but Rey misses a kick. Ricochet blocks a tornado DDT and Ricochet with two suplexes to Rey for a near fall. Ricochet goes up top but Rey moves and he rolls through. Solo with running hips to Ricochet and Rey. Solo with a spinning heel kick to Sheamus.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Solo with head butts and punches to Sheamus. Solo does the belt around the waist gesture. Solo with a head butt to Rey on the apron. Sheamus punches Solo and Solo punches Sheamus. They continue the exchange. Solo with a knee and Irish whip but Sheamus with boots to Solo and Sheamus pulls himself to the turnbuckles. Ricochet goes to the turnbuckles and tries for a superplex but Sheamus stops him. Rey goes to the turnbuckles as well and they set for a double superplex. Solo comes under for a double choke slam to Rey and Ricochet. Solo gets a near fall on Rey that is broken up by a knee drop from Sheamus.

Sheamus sees Solo on the apron and it is time for some forearms and he does not stop at ten. Sheamus gets Solo up but Solo with elbows. Sheamus with a knee to the head and a uranage back breaker to Solo. Sheamus goes for the Cloverleaf and applies it.

Jey and Sami come to the ring and Sheamus takes care of them after he releases the hold. Solo with a super kick to Sheamus and then Sami punches Sheamus. Jey punches Sheamus. Sami pulls Jey off and he goes after Sheamus. Butch and Holland stop Sami and Jey. Solo goes after Holland and Butch.

Rey sends Ricochet into the ropes with a head scissors and Ricochet blocks a 619. Rey with a counter into a West Coast Pop piledriver. Rey with a 619 and he goes up top for a frog splash and the three count.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

We go to commercial.

We are back and Logan Paul will be on Smackdown.

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi will face Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the Women’s Tag Titles. Liv Morgan will face Sonya Deville.

The lights are down and the flashlights on phones are on throughout the arena.

The door appears at the entrance. It opens and Bray makes his way to the ring.

He blows out the lantern.

Bray says he is incredibly grateful and he is nervous to be here. This is just him. This is a version of him he never got to introduce to you before. This is the genuine him. He says he wants to share the past year of his life. He lost a lot of things. He lost his career. He lost his self confidence. He lost two people very close to him. He lost his way. He got to a point where he thought everything he did here was meaningless. He thought nothing he did mattered to anyone. Bray says he was wrong. Once I was done feeling sorry for myself and go back out in the world again. People would say ‘Thank you Bray’ and ask when would he come home. Bray says there were people who came to him and they thanked him because they were in a time of need and they lost people and self confidence. They said they were weak and vulnerable. They said they found his words and they told him that he saved their lives.

Bray says he does not think about that. I can sit here today and look at you in the eyes. You were there when I was weak, vulnerable, and down. Thank you. You saved his life. You wouldn’t let me alone. Every time I tried to run away and hide, you found me. You are the reason . . .

An image appears on the TitanTron.

A voice tells Bray that his life is over. You have no idea who you are dealing with, but you will.

We go to credits.

Credit: Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com