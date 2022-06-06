Producers Revealed for WWE Hell In A Cell Matches

The producers for Sunday night’s WWE Hell In a Cell matches have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. Click here for full WWE Hell In A Cell results.
– Tyson Kidd produced RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retaining over Asuka and Becky Lynch
– Shawn Daivari produced Kevin Owens defeating Ezekiel
– Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley defeating Omos and MVP in the Handicap Match
– Petey Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced The Judgment Day defeating AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan
– Shane Helms produced Madcap Moss defeating Happy Baron Corbin in the No Holds Barred match
– Chris Park produced WWE United States Champion Theory retaining over Mustafa Ali
– Jamie Noble and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes produced Cody Rhodes defeating Seth Rollins in Hell In a Cell
