Production News Regarding This Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode

PWInsider.com is reporting that tonight’s AEW Dynamite will have content from both the Chris Jericho cruise and material that was taped last week in Miami. The belief is that there will be different sets of announcers.

According to F4WOnline.com, there was a plan for AEW to film two master tapes of matches for Dynamite and have the tapes flown to TNT’s studios in Atlanta on separate airplanes. The idea was to make sure the footage would arrive in time for tonight’s airing if there was a delay with one of the planes.

Several people at the Jericho cruise noted that fans were not allowed to have their phones out during the matches. Spoilers for the show did manage to leak out which you can read here.

Jericho announced that there will be another cruise next year and the plan is reportedly for AEW Dynamite to go live from the ship on February 3rd, 2021.