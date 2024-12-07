QT Marshall Discusses Big Boom! A.J.’s Potential AEW Return

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran QT Marshall appeared on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox to talk about a number of topics, including Big Boom! A.J. potentially returning to the company down the line.

Marshall said, “It has its own video right now, and it’s up to 400,000 views. That’s more than some of the pre-shows. So that’s a real testament to the following that AJ has, and anyone that thought that the boom wasn’t real, it really is. I think they’re just gonna continue to grow, and I think it’s great, if he did have a talk with Tony and they’re gonna stay a part of the AEW family, I think it’ll be really cool to see what else he can do.”

On potentially teaming with A.J.:

“I don’t know. The original thing was supposed to be a tag match. I don’t know if I could really forgive him after what Big Justice did. I think Big Justice would have to apologize to me first, and that’s gonna be a hard pill for him to swallow. Next for me, I don’t know. I was speaking with Tony. I think I’m onto something with the whole Doom thing [laughs]. I hate the fact that it was just copying what he had, or being the bizarro world against what he had, but at the end of the day, I think that whole presentation, it might have clicked a little bit for myself but also for the audience, and I kind of felt like I was in my own, so maybe we’ll stick to that. I don’t know.”

