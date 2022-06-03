Reason for Samoa Joe Injury Angle From AEW Double or Nothing

A backstage injury angle from the Double or Nothing PPV was shown during the June 1st, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, with Samoa Joe being attacked by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. Joe’s arm was wrapped around a chair and slammed into production equipment by the trio.

It appears that the angle was done because Samoa Joe has landed an acting role.