Released WWE Star Teases a Return to the Company?

Karrion Kross, aka Killer Kross in the WWE, recently posted an interesting image on his Instagram stories.

The former WWE star shared a screenshot of a fan listening to his old WWE theme song and commented that they hoped Kross will rejoin the company in the future. The timing of Kross sharing this is intriguing since many fans think it’s a sign that he wants to make a comeback now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of creative.

WWE released Kross and his wife Scarlett Bordeaux in November of last year. Kross was pushed by Triple H as a leading NXT performer and won the NXT Championship twice.

WWE took away his unique features, including his entrance, his appearance, and Scarlett, when he was moved to the main roster. Before he was let go, WWE had plans to repackage him once more.

It’s possible that a deal can be reached for Kross to return to the company now that Triple H is in control of creative.

It’s important to remember that Dakota Kai was let go by WWE in April, and Triple H reportedly made bringing her back his top priority. That occurred when she joined a faction alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky at SummerSlam (Io Shirai).

