Backstage News on Bayley’s New Faction With Iyo Sky (Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai

The first WWE premium live event since Vince McMahon’s departure from the company was this weekend’s SummerSlam 2022.

The new faction of Iyo Sky (Io Shirai), Bayley, and Dakota Kai, who all made their returns after the first match in which Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to successfully defend the RAW Women’s Title, was one of the major stories from Saturday’s SummerSlam.

Fightful Select confirmed that Bayley’s new group with Iyo Sky (Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai was a creation of Triple H’s regime.

Vince McMahon was approached about the stable before Dakota’s release, but the proposal was rejected. Before they were called up and repackaged, different versions with Raquel and Kay Lee Ray were pitched. Kay Lee changed her name to Alba Fyre and remained in NXT while Raquel was moved to the main roster and assigned to SmackDown.

Io missed several months of action following her injury at NXT Stand and Deliver in April. She was said to have received medical clearance prior to SummerSlam, but it was speculated that she was leaving WWE since her contract was set to expire the following month. She was expected to remain with the company if offered a main roster deal, and that is exactly what happened.

Once in charge of talent relations for WWE, Triple H was widely considered to have made it a goal to bring Kai back; however, while she had discussions with AEW, they never progressed beyond an introduction.

