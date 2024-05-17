GUNTHER Discusses His Relationship With WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H

WWE star “The Ring General” GUNTHER spoke with The Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy on a number of topics including previously not wanting to work in the U.S.

GUNTHER said, “I think one of the reasons why I didn’t want to go to the US for a long time was because Raw and SmackDown under Vince’s vision at that time was something that was never appealing to me as a wrestler. It was just not what I was interested in. I’m a throwback, and I like to have my time for my matches, and I like to have to focus on what I do in the ring, and not the bells and whistles around it. And that experience back then [at Survivor Series 2019] was almost a confirmation for that.”

On his relationship with Triple H:

“I’m a throwback, and I like to have my time for my matches, and I like to have to focus on what I do in the ring, and not the bells and whistles around it. And that experience back then was, like, almost a confirmation for that. I got really lucky, I always had a good relationship with Triple H, and a lot of things fell in place at the right time for me, and with how everything is run now. I think it’s way more modern, it’s more intelligent in terms of placing certain talent and showcasing their strengths. So it’s a very exciting time, and I think the our fans can feel it’s like a like a breath of fresh air.”