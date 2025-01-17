Renee Paquette Has Considered Returning To Commentary For AEW

AEW personality Renee Paquette spoke with Tony Pike of Cincy 360 about several topics, including whether she has considered doing commentary for the company in the future.

Paquette said, “Sometimes I think about it. There are aspects that I miss, and obviously, this is a far different circumstance with AEW versus what I had done previously. I think about it, sometimes. I love getting to do the interviews and I love getting to do the long-form interviews or the exclusive sitdowns. I love getting to do that. Every now and then, I’m listening, and I get a little bit of the itch. A little bit. We’ll see.”

