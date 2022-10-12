Renee Paquette Officially Signs With All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan and Paquette Comment

Renee Paquette is officially “#AllElite.”

The former WWE broadcast team member known as Renee Young and the better-half / real-life wife of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has apparently put pen-to-paper.

Shortly before the AEW Canadian debut episode of Dynamite from the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario went on-the-air on TBS this evening, company president Tony Khan and the official AEW Twitter feed confirmed the signing of Paquette.

“Welcome to the team! Renee Paquette is ALL ELITE,” the announcement began. “See you soon coming up at 8pm ET/7pm ET on TBS Network TONIGHT!”

“Hi [wave emoji] missed you guys [kiss face emoji] LFG!!! [fist emoji]” Paquette replied.

During tonight’s Dynamite from Toronto, Paquette will join the AEW broadcast team.

It was previously reported that WWE attempted to get Paquette to return to the company for their current commentary changes, but she declined. WWE sources expected her to decline the offer because she was on her way to AEW. She was expected to make her debut as soon as tonight’s Dynamite from her hometown.

Paquette left WWE in August 2020 after signing with the company in October 2012. She is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Since then, she has made a few guest appearances. Paquette has been hosting her “The Sessions” podcast since early 2021, and she has been co-hosting “Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha” on Sirius XM with Miesha Tate since September 2021. Paquette and Moxley’s first child is due in June 2021.

The following are Khan and Paquette’s full tweets:

Hi 👋🏼 missed you guys 😘 LFG!!! 👊🏼 https://t.co/IpyjZnHAbq — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 12, 2022