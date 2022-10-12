Renee Paquette Possibly Debuting on AEW Dynamite, Reportedly Turns WWE Down

Renee Paquette is expected to make her AEW debut soon.

Since the company’s inception in 2019, AEW has been looking for women to fill some of its TV announcing roles, and a new report from SEScoops suggests that Paquette could make her AEW debut as soon as this week’s live Dynamite, at tonight’s inaugural show from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Furthermore, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso adds that WWE contacted Paquette about returning a few weeks ago when they were changing up the announce teams. Paquette reportedly declined the offer, and people in WWE speculated that she was on her way to AEW.

Paquette left WWE in August 2020 after signing with the company in October 2012. She is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Since then, she has made a few guest appearances for WWE. Paquette has been hosting her “The Sessions” podcast since early 2021, and she has been co-hosting “Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha” on Sirius XM with Miesha Tate since September 2021. Paquette and Moxley welcomed their first child in June 2021.