Reported “Hesitancy” About Putting The World Heavyweight Title On Seth Rollins

A multi-part feature about Seth Rollins aired on WWE RAW this week, and included a sit-down interview with Corey Graves.

Rollins will face AJ Styles at the 2023 WWE Night of Champions PLE to determine a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins’ WWE RAW segment this week was pre-recorded because he was filming ‘Captain America: New World Order.’

According to WRKDWrestling, while many backstage are delighted for him, there is some hesitancy about putting the new title on him if these roles continue.

Photos and video surfaced of Rollins on the set in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday. The Marvel movie is currently scheduled to be released on May 3rd, 2024.