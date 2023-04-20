Reported Plans For WWE To Introduce New Faces During The 2023 Draft

Some fans who were expecting surprise debuts found the RAW after WrestleMania disappointing, but it appears WWE had a good reason for delaying the rumored debuts.

The names that were going to make their main roster debuts on the RAW following Mania are likely to make their debuts on the WWE Draft shows instead, according to Bryan Alvarez.

Alvarez stated, “It looks like some people who were supposed to debut right after Mania will appear in the draft instead”

WWE has not revealed who they intend to promote, but Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, and Cameron Grimes have all been linked to main roster moves. Grimes has completely transformed his body, so he appears to be ready. To view a recent image of Grimes, click here.

The first episode of the WWE Draft will air on the April 28 edition of SmackDown (next week) and continue on the May 1 edition of RAW.

Speaking of Hayes, the NXT Champion recently spoke exclusively to PWMania.com. During the discussion, Hayes compared the possibilities of potentially debuting on the WWE main roster with The Hurt Business or as a solo star.

He said, “It really wouldn’t hurt, but if I was to go up and get to be side by side with an MVP, Bobby Lashley, Omos, those guys, it wouldn’t hurt me at all, but also I believe in myself to think that if I was to go out there by myself or with Trick, that we could also make just as big of an impact. So I mean, either or at this point, I have so much confidence in myself, my talent, what I bring to the table. You can put me in any position, and I think I will be okay.”

You can see what he said in the video below: