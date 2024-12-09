Rey Fenix: “I Needed A Doctor And You Ignored Me For Months”

Rey Fenix’s condition with AEW has worsened during his absence from the promotion, despite AEW’s decision to extend his contract due to injury. It’s estimated that the time added is close to a year. Fenix is waiting for his AEW contract to expire before forming Lucha Bros alongside Penta El Zero M with the hopes of joining WWE.

As previously reported by Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda, he was told that the real reason for the time being extended to Fenix’s contract was not due to the report of Lucha Bros. talking with WWE and Tony Khan being furious about it. There is supposed to be a “real story” underlying the situation with Fenix, which is described as a “huge injustice.” Featherstone warned that once it is out, it will be ugly.

Fenix replied on the post, stating that it was the most accurate statement he has heard regarding claims of his status. He has recently issued a mysterious comment on Twitter, claiming that he was not treated properly by a doctor for months.

He did not mention AEW or Tony Khan. You can check it out below:

https://x.com/ReyFenixMx/status/1866109659796652190