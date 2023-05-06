Rey Mysterio Talks Bad Bunny In LWO, WWE Returning To Puerto Rico

Rey Mysterio is fired up for WWE Backlash 2023.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE premium live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke backstage at Friday’s SmackDown in the region about returning to the market, as well as having Bad Bunny working with the LWO.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how he felt like he had never left once he heard the ovation from the crowd and his strong connection with Latino fans: “Oh my god, incredible. Every time I’ve been to Puerto Rico, I feel like I’m at home. 2001 was my first time visiting this beautiful island, and the crowd was just incredible. I came back maybe three times after that, and now it’s been almost two and a half years since I’ve returned, but it’s like I never left. The connection we have here is solid. The fact that, not only is it solid, but what we represent in the LWO, every hard-working Latino around the world, they see that. They feel it, and they’re with us 1000%.”

On how it has been an honor to have Bad Bunny in the LWO: “We feel privileged and honored for Bad Bunny to receive the shirt, put it on gracefully, and represent what we represent, the Latinos. It’s incredible. I don’t think Bad Bunny needed superpowers for tomorrow because he will take Damian Priest down. I know it, I’ve seen him train. He works hard and he’s dedicated. He’s been a fan since he’s a kid. But if that LWO shirt brings him some type of superpower, it would be incredible, man. The representation is to the fullest right now for all the Latinos.”

