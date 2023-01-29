Rhea Ripley Wins the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Several WWE Returns, Entrants and Eliminations Order

The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match was won by Rhea Ripley.

The 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match was featured in Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The match was decided between Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Asuka. Asuka spit her mist, but Ripley ducked, blinding Morgan. Ripley eliminated Asuka, then fought Morgan until she was eliminated for the victory. Ripley was entered first, while Morgan entered second.

Chelsea Green, Natalya, Piper Niven coming out and no longer using the Doudrop name, Michelle McCool, and Nia Jax, who entered at #30, were the biggest surprises and returns in the match. Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell, and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez represented WWE NXT.

Ripley has now earned a title shot at WrestleMania 39, but the match has yet to be confirmed.

Click here for WWE Royal Rumble results. The following are the results of tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match, as well as photos and videos:

ENTRANTS:

1. Rhea Ripley

2. Liv Morgan

3. Dana Brooke

4. Emma

5. Shayna Baszler

6. Bayley

7. “B-Fab” Briana Brandy

8. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez

9. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai

10. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY

11. Natalya

12. Candice LeRae

13. Zoey Stark

14. Xia Li

15. Becky Lynch

16. Tegan Nox

17. Asuka

18. Piper Niven

19. Tamina Snuka

20. Chelsea Green

21. Zelina Vega

22. Raquel Rodriguez

23. Mia Yim

24. Lacey Evans

25. Michelle McCool

26. Indi Hartwell

27. Sonya Deville

28. Shotzi

29. Nikki Cross

30. Nia Jax

ELIMINATIONS:

1. “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, by Rhea Ripley

2. Dana Brooke, by Damage CTRL

3. Emma, by Dakota Kai

4. Roxanne Perez, by Damage CTRL

5. Natalya, by Damage CTRL

6. Shayna Baszler, by Damage CTRL

7. Candice LeRae, by IYO SKY

8. Tegan Nox, by Asuka

9. Chelsea Green, by Rhea Ripley

10. Dakota Kai, by Becky Lynch

11. IYO SKY, by Becky Lynch

12. Becky Lynch, by Bayley

13. Bayley, by Liv Morgan

14. Xia Li, by Zelina Vega

15. Tamina Snuka, by Michelle McCool

16. Zoey Stark, by Sonya Deville

17. Zelina Vega, by Lacey Evans

18. Indi Hartwell, by Sonya Deville

19. Nia Jax, by 10 other Superstars

20. Lacey Evans, by Raquel Rodriguez

21. Sonya Deville, by Asuka

22. Michelle McCool, by Rhea Ripley

23. Shotzi, by Mia Yim

24. Mia Yim, by Piper Niven

25. Piper Niven, by Raquel Rodriguez

26. Raquel Rodriguez, by Rhea Ripley

27. Nikki Cross, by Liv Morgan

28. Asuka, by Rhea Ripley

29. Liv Morgan, by Rhea Ripley

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Take a look at @WWEAsuka! 😲 All competitors in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match have taken notice. pic.twitter.com/QS87HfXrPX — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

.@ZelinaVegaWWE lends her voice and personality to the Real Time Commentary Feature as a Color Commentator. Listen to her hype up the crowd when @StreetFighter 6 launches on June 2, 2023! pic.twitter.com/m5kqBalmW5 — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

We just witnessed the FASTEST elimination in the history of the Women's #RoyalRumble Match!!!@ImChelseaGreen was immediately thrown over the top rope by @RheaRIpley_WWE in a shocking moment! pic.twitter.com/jKw9DuWjBv — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

SHE'S NOT LIKE MOST GIRLS … AND SHE'S BACK!!! Nia Jax is entrant number 3️⃣0️⃣ in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/9s5BKpvmhP — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023