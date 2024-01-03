Ric Flair Announced For Saturday’s AEW Collision

“The Nature Boy” will be in the house this coming Saturday night.

After taking the week off, AEW Collision returns this Saturday night on TNT at 8/7c.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program, which emanates from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina this week, the city’s favorite son, Ric Flair, will be appearing.

“I’m excited to be returning to Charlotte, North Carolina, the town I built, this Saturday for AEW Collision at the Bojangles Coliseum,” Flair wrote via X. “WOOOOO!”

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here this Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage from Charlotte, N.C.