Ric Flair on Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement: “I Wasn’t Happy About It At All”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Flair reacted to Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE amidst the hush money scandals that the WWE Board of Directors is investigating.

“I wasn’t happy about it at all. I love Vince McMahon. I don’t know what he’s doing right now. But I feel like he’ll have a hard time. He’ll adjust, obviously. But he loved the business. He made us all who we are, from Hulk to everybody. I don’t care what everybody thinks. He made us and I have nothing but respect for him.”

Flair also shared the a piece of advice he will remember that Vince gave him:

“He said that I needed to get my shit straightened out because I was pretty wild, as people are well aware of, and I can be remembered for two things. I can either be the greatest wrestler of all time, or I could be some guy that pissed it away. You know, getting married too many times and he was with me through it all.”

