Ric Flair Reveals Why He Went To TNA Wrestling After His WWE Retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast where he spoke about a wide range of topics including joining TNA Wrestling after his WWE retirement in 2008 after a match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania. Here is what he had to say:

“I needed the money. Very simple. I was paying alimony to three women at one time and lawyers, revealed Flair. “I got bombed as everyone hit me and then the IRS. It’s very simple – like Jim [Ross] said, I needed the money.

“I would have never have gone there. Even though I got to hang around Kurt [Angle] and Sting, it was a disaster. Everything I did with Bischoff and Russo… You know what people say to me now: where would you have been if WCW hadn’t treated you like that? I get that from people that are my friends who wanna know where I would have been if they treated me with any respect whatsoever.”