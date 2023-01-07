Ric Flair Thinks Roman Reigns Should Face Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 39

Who should “The Tribal Chief” face-off against on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” later this year?

During a recent installment of Ric Flair’s official podcast, To Be The Man, “The Nature Boy” spoke about who he feels Roman Reigns should face at WrestleMania.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

“Well, as I said before, my first preference, I’m tied with two things. I’d like to see Cody and/or Randy Orton, if is back. I don’t think Randy, I looked it up, I don’t think Randy and Roman have ever worked, except in a tag match maybe. But obviously Cody, Cody was on fire when he got injured. And I mean, he brings so much energy and I mean, he has really become a hell of a talent, and I think that’d be a great match also. Now it’s sold out, they can do what they want, I think it’s sold out on both nights already.”

Check out the complete episode of the “To Be The Man” podcast featuring Ric Flair by visiting AdFreeShows.com. H/T to InsideTheRopes.com for transcribing the above quotes.