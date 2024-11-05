Ricochet Drops Hint About His Mystery Partner Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

Ricochet’s fans are still guessing who his mystery partner might be ahead of Wednesday’s Dynamite, where he faces International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

Donovan Dijak, who was released from WWE earlier this year, offered to be Ricochet’s partner because he lives in the area. Fans believe it could be Mark Davis, who recently appeared on Dynamite with his former tag team partner and questioned Fletcher’s new dark side.

Ricochet took to Twitter to tease that he had found a partner and that the Don Callis family would not like his choice.

Ricochet stated, “I’m gonna make this short and sweet because I feel like I’ve already said everything that I need to say about Takeshita and honestly the Don Callis Family as a whole. But Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, I saw your little video. I saw your little promo, calling me out to a tag team match, saying that I can pick anybody of my choosing. Okay, that’s where you messed up. I already have somebody in mind, and I don’t think you’re gonna like it that much. You’re honestly lucky that I’m here in Japan because that bought you a couple [of] days for this ass-whooping you’re about to receive. So yes, I will be there on Wednesday with my tag team partner, ready to beat y’all ass. Remember, just like Don Callis, payback is a bitch.”

