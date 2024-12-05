Ricochet: “If There Wasn’t Ricochet, There Would Not Be AEW”

Former WWE and current AEW star Ricochet was recently interviewed on “The Hot Tag” podcast. Ricochet was a big name on the independent scene before joining WWE due of his spectacular matches, and his series of clashes with Will Ospreay drew a lot of attention from fans.

During the interview, Ricochet stated that without him, there would be no AEW. He stated, “I’m not saying that I’m the sole reason. I’m just saying, if there wasn’t Ricochet, there would not be AEW. I’m not saying I’m the sole reason that has happened.”

Ricochet talked about his matches with Ospreay, PAC, and AR Fox while wrestling for Dragon Gate, PWG, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

“Everything I feel I have done in my past career helped set up a world where AEW can exist. I’m not saying it’s just me. It’s me, it’s The Young Bucks, it’s Kenny Omega, it’s Ospreay, it’s everybody but I’m just saying. Without Ricochet, there would be no Ospreay really. All of the guys are passionate. Without that there would be no AEW…”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)