Ricochet Names Who Helped Rekindle His Love Of Pro Wrestling

AEW star Ricochet spoke with Q101 on a number of topics, including who helped rekindle his love of pro wrestling.

Ricochet said, “Dragon Gate at that point when I was kind of shut off, I found–I re-found my love for it. I rekindled that fire that was…that was like of just embers burning at the moment just like recently with AEW, like the reason why I went to AEW is because I really wanted to find that true love again because I felt like it was kind of lost for a little bit. But yeah, CIMA and the whole Dragon Gate crew really ignited that fire for me and really catapulted me in Ricochet as a performer all around to kind of the person I am today. The discipline aspect of what it takes to do this, I got from PAC, and then just being in the ring, again, the timing, the accuracy, the ring awareness, everything. The spatial awareness, like PAC is second to none at that.”

You can check out Ricochet’s comments in the video below.