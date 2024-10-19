Riho Provides An Update On Her Health, Why She Is Not Allowed To Return To The U.S.

AEW star Riho took to Twitter (X) to provide an update on her health, saying she’s healed up from her arm fracture, but isn’t allowed to return to the United States as of now because she is still waiting for her VISA renewal.

Riho said, “I broke my arm at the beginning of July and it’s been 3 months. I’m sure you’re all thinking, ‘Why aren’t you coming back?’ As it turns out, my VISA has been renewed and I am still unable to go to the U.S. The bone has healed completely! Although there is still some slowness in movement, I think it will get better in a little while.”

The former AEW Women’s World Champion has been out of in-ring action since July. There is no word yet on when she may return to the ring.

You can check out the post below.