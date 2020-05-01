Ring of Honor Cancels All Live Events Scheduled For June

Ring of Honor issued the following statement:

Maintaining the commitment to making the health and safety of our fans and personnel the top priority during the COVID-19 crisis, Ring of Honor has cancelled all live events that had been scheduled for June.

The cancelled shows include live events in Dallas (June 5 at Gilley’s Dallas) and San Antonio (June 6 at The Aztec Theatre) in addition to the Best in the World pay-per-view in Baltimore (June 19 at UMBC Event Center).

Ticket-holders for the Dallas event will receive a refund via the credit card they made the purchase with. Anyone who purchased a ticket to the San Antonio or Baltimore events through Ticketmaster with a credit card will receive an automatic refund. Those who purchased a ticket with cash directly from the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio or UMBC Event Center box office in Baltimore will need to contact the venues about a refund.

Ring of Honor appreciates your understanding through these difficult times as everyone does their part in helping stop the spread of the virus. ROH will continue to provide timely updates related to live touring plans going forward.

The entire ROH staff, talent and partners remain committed to providing daily and weekly content on all platforms. Please stay tuned to all ROH digital channels and ROHWrestling.com to keep up with the “Best Professional Wrestling on the Planet.”

As we previously reported, Ring of Honor previously cancelled all live events through May in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 through a large gathering of people. They also had to cancel two events in Las Vegas back in March when the pandemic began.