RingScoops: Kevin Owens Re-signs with WWE

What’s up fellow wrestling fans? We’re almost at the end of 2021 and there have been a lot of movement in this crazy industry known as professional wrestling that we all love (some love to hate). There have been releases, some signings, changes in television programming, and much more. WWE has been most known for the number of releases in recent memory; however, today was a change of pace with WWE’s contract news and tidbits.

Earlier today it was announced that Kevin Owens has re-signed with the WWE. In just hours of this announcement, I have seen so many people on social media being split in half. On one side you have fans that are happy for Owens, and on the other you have fans that are calling him a sell-out and are angry with the decision.

I personally feel that at Owens’ age, while also having a family, his frame of mind when looking at his future is different then say a single man in his early-to-mid-twenties. I would imagine he doesn’t want to put his body through a whole lot as he approaches 40. He’s looking to get the most bang-for-his-buck. Consistent income, reasonable travel, and what will be easier on his body.

Kevin Owens’ decision to remain in the WWE is something I’m good with, not that it matters what I think anyway. Compared to others who have had stints in the company, Owens has had a good run, hasn’t been completely torn up nor misused, in my opinion. I have no doubt that Owens will go in the WWE Hall of Fame one day due to the accomplishments and accolades he’s received during his tenure.

The Quote of the Moment

”Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but BAD GUYS do.”

– Scott Hall

Chew On This! (Mindless Pondering)

– Hannibal is in deep shit! Hope he gets what is coming to him…

– Best advice of 2021 is to not let 30 people cut the line!

– Don’t share your best ideas with promoters and bookers…for free!

– Keep an eye on Ivy Nile, she’s going places!

– Will 2022 be the year of Darby Allin?!

