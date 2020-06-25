ROH Delays TV Tapings Due To Covid-19 Spike, Kenny King, Jonathan Gresham

– ROH has halted plans for their upcoming TV tapings due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases around the country.

The promotion was going to run an empty arena show in the Baltimore, Maryland area in July, but PWInsider reports that those plans are on pause due to the spike in positive coronavirus cases.

There’s no word yet on when ROH will tape again, but it was noted that they may try to hold tapings in August, but nothing is confirmed.

– Saturday night’s ROH TV broadcast will look at Kenny King.

– ROH is selling a new t-shirt for Jonathan Gresham.