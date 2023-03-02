ROH TV Preview For Tonight (3/2/2023); NJPW And ROH Titles On The Line

Ring of Honor has announced 14 matches for ROH TV’s return.

ROH TV will return tonight at 7 p.m. ET on the HonorClub streaming platform at WatchROH.com. The service is available for $9.99 per month.

This will be the first episode of ROH TV since April 15, 2022. ROH TV episodes are usually one hour long, but it appears that ROH TV under Tony Khan may be two hours long.

ROH has announced two more matches for tonight, in addition to the ones announced earlier this week: Madison Rayne and Skye Blue vs. The Renegade Twins, and Mascara Dorado vs. Ari Daivari. It was also announced that ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will compete.

AR Fox will face ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli tonight, and inaugural NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. will defend against Blake Christian. Samoa Joe, the AEW TNT and ROH World Television Champion, will also compete, but his opponent has yet to be announced as of this writing.

The matches for tonight’s ROH TV show were taped at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL over the weekend.

Spoilers from the tapings can be found by clicking here.

ROH has announced the following matches for tonight:

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will be in action

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will be in action

* ROH World Television Champion & AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe will be in action

* Eddie Kingston will be in action

* Madison Rayne and Skye Blue vs. The Renegade Twins

* Mascara Dorado vs. Ari Daivari

* Christopher Daniels vs. Rohit Raju

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean)

* Lady Frost vs. Willow Nightingale

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Woods

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Slim J

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun) vs. Joe Keys, LSG and Rex Lawless in a non-title match

* NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defends against Blake Christian

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against AR Fox