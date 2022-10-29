Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show.

We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.

Logan Paul has not been announced for Monday’s RAW, but he is expected to feature in the final Crown Jewel build alongside Reigns.

WWE has also announced a Halloween RAW Trick or Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Otis.

This week on RAW, Alpha Academy attacked Elias when he returned to the show with a victory over Chad Gable. Riddle, who wants to join a band with Elias, dashed down to the ring and made the save, sending Alpha Academy to the back.

For those who missed it, spoiler notes for the RAW Halloween episode may be found by clicking here.

The following is an updated lineup for Monday’s performance from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, as well as a promo for the episode:

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley appear to promote their Crown Jewel match

* Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul