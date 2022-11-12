Roman Reigns Comments on The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retained their titles over The New Day on Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

With the victory, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days, breaking The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter following Friday night’s match and shared a photo from backstage with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

Reigns added, “Greatest. #SmackDown #Bloodline @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa @WWEUsos”

Click here for an update on The Bloodline’s War Games plans, as well as information on why Sami Zayn was not at SmackDown this week.

There’s no word on who will face The Usos next, but The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan joined the blue brand tag team division Friday night.

Reigns’ full tweet is below: