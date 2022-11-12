Update on The Bloodline and War Games, Sami Zayn Missing WWE SmackDown, More

It appears that The Bloodline will face The Brawling Brutes in War Games at this month’s WWE Survivor Series.

WWE had previously advertised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn for War Games, but their opponents have not been revealed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel and Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown concluded with a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.

Reigns brought The Bloodline to the ring for The Tribal Chief’s “special moment,” as advertised. After Paul Heyman praised The Usos for retaining over The New Day in Friday night’s opening match, Reigns discussed how difficult it is to be his cousin because he has always been recognized for his greatness. Reigns then stated that he believed this moment would never occur… The music was interrupted by the entrance of Ridge Holland and Butch.

Holland stated from the stage that they were sick of The Bloodline playing the numbers game, so they brought reinforcements to Fight Night. The Celtic Warrior then declared that this marks the beginning of The Bloodline’s demise. Reigns and The Usos taunted Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes with laughter. This caused a fight to break out in the ring. The Bloodline had the advantage until the music stopped and Drew McIntyre emerged to even the score.

McIntyre took out The Usos, then confronted Sikoa in the ring to exact revenge for WWE Clash at The Castle. McIntyre took out Sikoa, but upon turning around, Reigns struck him with a vicious boot to the face. McIntyre was pummeled by Reigns until Sheamus grabbed him from behind. The two faction leaders fought until their partners entered the ring and continued fighting until the end of SmackDown.

Zayn was absent from this week’s SmackDown due to a personal matter, as noted by Cole. Due to religious differences, Zayn did not attend WWE Crown Jewel last weekend. He does not travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for WWE events.

While not officially announced, it appears that Reigns, The Usos, Sikoa, and Zayn will face Sheamus, Holland, Butch, McIntyre, and an unannounced Superstar, possibly Kevin Owens, in the 5-on-5 men’s War Games match. According to this link, Owens and Zayn are rumored to work together on the blue brand at some point. Owens may engage in a feud with his best friend and former tag team partner prior to their rumored decision to reunite and challenge The Usos.

Sheamus has had the last few weeks off because he got married in New York City over the Halloween weekend. McIntyre wrestled at Crown Jewel to defeat Karrion Kross in the Steel Cage match, but he missed several shows due to Sheamus’ wedding. A few weeks ago, WWE portrayed an injury angle in which The Bloodline attacked Sheamus, and it was later revealed that he was at home with a broken elbow and his arm in a sling. Michael Cole mentioned in tonight’s commentary that the elbow injury in the plot has healed.

The WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26. Below is what may be the updated card, as well as a few SmackDown-related hightlights:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, TBA)

Not confirmed.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Belair (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, 2 Superstars TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, 1 Superstar TBA)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)