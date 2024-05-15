Drew McIntyre Opens Up About Re-Signing With WWE

Drew McIntyre recently signed a new three-year contract with WWE, ending months of speculation about his WWE future.

While in talks, it was expected that a deal would be reached, which was the case given that he is doing what many consider to be his best work as a heel. McIntyre is still on television after WrestleMania, but he is not working house shows due to a hyperextended elbow sustained during the match.

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, McIntyre discussed his decision to remain with the promotion.

McIntyre said, “Being happy, at this point of my life and career all that matters is I’m happy and I can get time with my family that I’ve not had for 20 years. When it comes to creative, I can only control the controllable. As we’ve seen, almost for the past couple of years, there’s been a lot more leeway given to talent, a lot more collaboration. It’s been awesome, as you can see across the board. A lot of people breaking out and an opportunity for myself to show what I can truly do.”

McIntyre went on to say that it will always be a case of rolling with the punches and accepting challenges, but he knows he is in his prime and will not stop wrestling now.