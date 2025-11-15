WWE Signs Two New Recruits Following SummerSlam Weekend Tryouts

WWE held a big tryout session in August during SummerSlam weekend, featuring around 55 prospective candidates. This group included indie wrestlers, athletes from various sports, models, and others.

According to PWInsider.com, at least two athletes from the tryouts have been signed by WWE to join the NXT/Performance Center system.

One of these athletes, Jessica Bogdanov, was previously mentioned in reports. Bogdanov is a former world champion in calisthenics and a gymnast, and she also works as a professional pole dancer and hand balancer. Her Instagram images showcase her impressive physical flexibility.

The report also highlighted that Cyrus Habibi-Likio, a former running back for the Oregon Ducks, has been signed by WWE. Habibi-Likio has an intriguing family background; he is the grandson of Iran’s former head military surgeon on his mother’s side, while his father is a Tongan immigrant.

WWE was attracted to him not only for his athletic experience but also for his strong social media presence, as he vlogged about his journey to the tryouts. Habibi-Likio has a family history reminiscent of both the Iron Sheik and Haku.

He describes himself as a content creator, a professional athlete, a disciple of Christ, and a house flipper.