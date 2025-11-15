Updated WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Teams Following SmackDown

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair announced that she would not be joining the babyface team in the Women’s WarGames match due to ongoing issues with Rhea Ripley.

Additionally, the Men’s WarGames Match saw Jimmy Uso added to the babyface team and Drew McIntyre to the heel team. Jimmy agreed to join the babyface team during a backstage segment, where he mentioned that he had spoken with CM Punk and would be part of the team alongside Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso.

Meanwhile, McIntyre joined the heel team in the main event segment. This development followed Cody Rhodes facing Bronson Reed in the featured match, which ended in disqualification when Bron Breakker and Logan Paul interfered.

This interference sparked a brawl between the two teams. McIntyre, who was suspended last week, then made his entrance, while Paul Heyman reminded Nick Aldis that he could select anyone from the roster for the team.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will take place on Saturday, November 29th, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.