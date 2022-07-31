Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar to Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam

The main event of this year’s WWE SummerSlam was a Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar went through tables, Reigns was thrown out of a tractor’s front loader, and Lesnar used the machine to lift the entire ring, making a chaotic match. Lesnar also hit an F5 and sent Paul Heyman flying through the announce table.

In the conclusion, Reigns repeatedly attacked Lesnar with the title belt before piling other objects on top of him.

Click here for WWE SummerSlam 2022 results. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Here are highlights from the match: