Roman Reigns Hits A Significant WWE Milestone Ahead Of WrestleMania 40

Years into an incredible run, Roman Reigns has reached another milestone.

In a triple threat match at WWE Payback 2020, Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to become the Universal Champion. While reigning as Universal Champion, he defeated a slew of opponents, including Edge, Finn Balor, John Cena, Goldberg, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, and Finn Balor.

Following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, bringing together the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship.

He has faced off against a long list of opponents while defending his title as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, including Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Lesnar, LA Knight, and many more.

Night one’s main event pits The Rock and WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Night two will feature Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Championship.

Reigns achieved a significant milestone today, as he has officially held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for two years.