Darren Young Reveals He Was Close To Winning The Intercontinental Title

Former WWE star Fred Rosser, also known as Darren Young, spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about several topics. He discussed how he nearly became the WWE Intercontinental Champion during his time with the company and mentioned receiving support from The Miz while on the roster.

Rosser said, “There was. Miz was really rooting for me. As much as I couldn’t stand The Miz, he was really rooting for me. But that’s the nature of the business, you know? I’m glad I had a great run with Miz. He helped me out so much when it came to promos and being able to talk the talk. So, I’ll always be grateful for that.”

