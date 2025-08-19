Bronson Reed Admits Daily Struggles After Severe Injury

WWE Raw superstar Bronson Reed has revealed the full extent of the severe foot injury he suffered at last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames, opening up about the permanent impact it has had on his career and daily life.

Speaking on the latest WWE Raw Recap, Reed described the devastating break: “I broke my talus bone completely in half. It separated and went apart. And so that’s a very hard injury to come back from,” Reed said.

The powerhouse of The Vision faction went into detail about the long road to recovery. “I had my foot up like this for three months. My leg atrophied. I had to build all my muscle back up in this right leg. Had to learn to walk again on this right leg, then learn to run, then learn to jump, and then eventually get in a ring and do everything that we do in the ring.”

While Reed has made an in-ring return, he admitted the pain remains a constant in everyday life. “The crazy part about it is, is everyday life, walking around, running, doing those things, it’s painful, but when I get in that ring, I forget it,” Reed explained. “Wrestling is what brought me back from the injury. But I’m still in pain every day, but I’m working through it.”

He further noted that the injury has left him with permanent limitations. “My mobility in this right foot will never be 100% again,” Reed stated. “My new 100% is 75% of normal mobility in your foot… but I get it done.”

Despite the lasting effects of the injury, Reed is back in a featured role on Monday Night Raw as part of The Vision, alongside new World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

The full WWE Raw Recap featuring Bronson Reed’s comments is available below.